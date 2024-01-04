The Standard

Detectives exhume remains suspected to be of ex-KVDA MD who disappeared in 2012

By Lynn Kolongei | 27m ago

Police guard the scene believed to be bearing the remains of former KVDA Managing Director Silvenus Tubei who disappeared 12 years ago. [Lynn Kolongei, Standard]

Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have exhumed remains believed to be of former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director Engineer Silvenus Tubei.

Tubei has been missing since September 12, 2012, when he vanished without a trace from his home in Kabiemit village, Tumeiyo in Keiyo South.

Detectives arrived on Thursday morning at the homestead after obtaining court orders on Wednesday, January 3, from a court in Eldoret to exhume the body and open investigations.

Family and friends gathered at the home of the missing former MD hoping for closure during the exercise which began at around 8.00 am. The exercise was led by DCI detectives from Eldoret.

A gardener had days ago stumbled on a blanket buried in a shallow grave while trying to dig out of the ground and discovered an adult human skeleton. The family was prompted to inform the police after a skull was found in the shallow grave.

Homicide detectives conduct exhumation at the home of former KVDA MD in Keiyo South. [Lynn Kolongei, Standard]

DCI officers cordoned off the area and secured the crime scene before moving to court to obtain orders for exhumation.

Tubei, who was the first Managing Director at the KVDA, oversaw the construction of the multi-billion Turkwel Dam, and the construction of the corporation’s 14-storey headquarters in Eldoret.

.

.

.

