Senators want Moses Kuria fired over improper conduct

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. [File, Standard]

Some members of the Senate have called for the sacking of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, over a tweet posted on Tuesday.

The senators argued that Kuria’s character was unbecoming and needed to be tamed.

They made the submissions on Wednesday, September 8, during the impeachment hearing against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, now in its second day.

On Tuesday evening, Kuria posted X alleging that 13 senators were being misled in Mwangaza’s case.

He claimed that Senators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Hillary Sigei (Bomet), Alex Mundigi (Embu), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Seki Lenku Ole Kanar (Kajiado), Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Abdul Haji (Garissa), Kamau Murango (Kirinyaga), Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri), Kathuri Murungi (Meru), Enoch Wambua (Kitui) and Otieno Kajwan’g (Homabay) should not be swayed in the decision against Mwangaza.

The lawmakers did not receive Kuria's remarks with enthusiasm, saying his conduct was unbecoming.

“On behalf of the Senate, I want to register my disappointment in the increasing conduct of CS Moses Kuria. A man who's continually embarrassing the appointing authority. That tweet was in bad taste, it paints senators as cheap people who have no cognitive ability,” Senator Cheruiyot said.

He added; “I now agree with members of this House who brought in here a motion before to discuss the conduct of this particular minister. Because at every given opportunity, he has done nothing other than embarrass the appointing authority.”

On his part, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna termed Kuria as 'a national shame.'

“One of the things that I ask myself is just how much embarrassment does the President [William Ruto] have the capacity to endure. If nothing is done, more embarrassment is coming,” said Sifuna.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga called for the sacking of Kuria, arguing it should be done as early as possible. “We have the power to tell the President that indeed such a CS like Kuria should be fired if not yesterday, today,” he presented.

Mwangaza’s impeachment trial entered day two on Wednesday, November 8.

She is facing seven charges including misappropriation of county funds, creating posts without the approval of MCAs, illegally naming a road after her husband, and sending relatives to China to assess cancer treatment equipment without approval.

Other charges levelled against her include vilifying MCAs and her deputy, Mutuma M'Ethingia, irregular appointment of some chief officers without MCAs' approval and creating "traffic marshals" to oversee revenue collection monitoring in Meru town without the approval of MCAs.

Mwangaza will know her fate today after senators take a vote.