Wandayi writes to Speaker seeking Sabina's ouster as Deputy Whip

Nominated MP Sabina Chege. [David Njaaga, Standard]

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi wants Nominated MP Sabina Chege stripped of the Deputy Minority Whip position, after the court dismissed her claim to the role.

Wandayi has written to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula urging him to honour the court order.

"I write to request that you proceed expeditiously to acknowledge the said court order and have it implemented without further delay. This matter has now acquired public notoriety and its speedy resolution is in the utmost public interest," said the Minority Leader who highlighted Wetang'ula's previous refusal to have Sabina ejected owing to the previous court order.

On October 9, the High Court dismissed Sabina's petition challenging her removal, paving the way for Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje to take up the role.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya had resolved to replace the Nominated MP with Mwenje, following the former's decision to work with President William Ruto.

The Embakasi West MP had informed the Speaker of the October 9 ruling, with Wetang'ula directing that he be served with the court's decision.

"On October 17, the Speaker was duly served with the full ruling whereupon the Speaker ordered that the same to be certified by the court before he could act on it. Later, on the same day, the Speaker was duly served with certified copy of the court order delivered on October 9," Wandayi said in the letter dated October 17.

Sabina is among politicians from Mt Kenya region that have deserted Azimio leader Raila Odinga to support Ruto, taking Kenya Kwanza side in critical debates and votes in the House, such as on the one on the controversial Financial Act 2023.

Several Azimio lawmakers have faced disciplinary action for switching loyalty to the president. They include Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, who lost her position as Senate Minority Whip.

Azimio has argued that it was untenable that the former Murang'a Women Representative holds the Deputy Minority Whip role as she is unable to whip Azimio lawmakers to toe the party's line.