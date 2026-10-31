Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Judge declines to bar Sonko from serving as NEDP party leader

By Nancy Gitonga | Oct. 31, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. [File, Standard]

The High Court has declined to issue orders barring former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from holding a leadership position in the National Economic Development Party (NEDP).

Justice Roselyne Aburili on Friday rejected a plea by lawyer Nick Sanare to issue conservatory orders blocking Sonko from assuming, exercising or purporting to exercise the powers of party leader or any other position within the party's governing body pending determination of a fresh petition challenging his eligibility.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

National Economic Development Party Sonko's New Political Outfit Sonko Political Party
.

Latest Stories

Fresh blood vs old guard: Why experience is overrated in 2027 polls
Fresh blood vs old guard: Why experience is overrated in 2027 polls
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
10 mins ago
Why Ruto had to meet Putin at the Kremlin after the Summit
National
By Wellingtone Nyongesa
10 mins ago
Inside ODM's widening rift over Raila's legacy and Ruto's 2027 re-election
Politics
By Brian Kisanji and Harold Odhiambo
10 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside ODM's widening rift over Raila's legacy and Ruto's 2027 re-election
By Brian Kisanji and Harold Odhiambo 10 mins ago
Inside ODM's widening rift over Raila's legacy and Ruto's 2027 re-election
ODM renews push for Ruto re-election deal, demands deputy president slot
By Okumu Modachi 10 mins ago
ODM renews push for Ruto re-election deal, demands deputy president slot
Fresh blood vs old guard: Why experience is overrated in 2027 polls
By XN Iraki 10 mins ago
Fresh blood vs old guard: Why experience is overrated in 2027 polls
Ruto's insults against critics put leadership style under scrutiny
By Josphat Thiong’o 10 mins ago
Ruto's insults against critics put leadership style under scrutiny
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved