Edwin Sifuna moment: Opposition fires opening salvo in quest to unseat Ruto

It is now all systems go for Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi Movement (LLM), which was officially launched in Nairobi amid excitement and high expectations.
Sifuna also unveiled a list of interim officials, many of whom are serving Members of Parliament affiliated with other parties, including ODM and DAP-K.
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