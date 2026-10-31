Sh20 billion deal leaves university lecturers with 3.5pc salary increase

University lecturers are set to smile their way to the bank under a new pay deal that will see the lowest-paid staff get a monthly salary increase of nearly Sh10,000, while the highest-paid professor gains an additional Sh74,072.
The negotiations, which went deep into Friday night, secured a 3.5 per cent salary increment across the board, alongside an additional five per cent annual adjustment to cushion university staff against inflation, economic shocks and the rising cost of living.
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