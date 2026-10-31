Why Kenya's backing of UAE's UN candidate is stirring controversy

United Arab Emirates (UAE) diplomat Lana Nusseibeh. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s has expressed support for United Arab Emirates (UAE) diplomat Lana Nusseibeh in the race for United Nations secretary-general, sparking debate over African solidarity, and Nairobi’s growing ties with Abu Dhabi.

The controversy intensified after Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi announced Kenya’s support for Nusseibeh on X, citing her experience in multilateral diplomacy and service within the UN system.