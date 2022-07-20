SECTIONS

Raila proud of Martha Karua's performance in deputy presidential debate

By Mate Tongola | Jul 20th 2022

Azimio-One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua at CUEA during the deputy presidential debate. [File, Standard]

Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has congratulated his running mate Martha Karua for an “outstanding performance” during Tuesday’s deputy presidential debate.

Karua faced off with United Democratic Alliance’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, in a live televised debate that lasted 90 minutes.

“Your poise, mastery of subject matters, and staying calm even when provoked were impressive. I congratulate my able deputy and team member. The Azimio family stands proud of your performance during last night's debate,” Raila tweeted.

During the debate, the former Justice Minister took on Gachagua over various issues including the relationship between a president and their deputy, how much they are worth and their party manifestoes ahead of the August 9 polls.

They agreed on the complementarity that the president and their deputy should espouse in delivering their promises, captured in their respective manifestos, which both candidates said were the results of consultative engagements with the public.

“I will be a deputy president who is respectful of the Constitution, the people of Kenya, and my principal,” Karua said, stating that her role would be complimentary to help “my captain stick to the rule of law.”

Gachagua said that he had a “fairly good idea of how to help my candidate and give him back up.”

Related Topics

Martha Karua Deputy Presidential Debate Raila Odinga
.

Latest Stories

Lupita Nyongo awards 40 students with scholarships worth 1.1 million
Lupita Nyongo awards 40 students with scholarships worth 1.1 million
Achieving Woman
By Peris Wambugu
30 mins ago
Raila: I am proud of Karua's performance
Politics
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Keeping the faith: Artistes who have stuck to gospel music
Features
By Kirsten Kanja
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

Unbowed Gachagua sets sights on the prize
By Ndungu Gachane 5 hrs ago
Premium Unbowed Gachagua sets sights on the prize
Karua: Is second liberation leader days away from making history?
By Brian Otieno 5 hrs ago
Premium Karua: Is second liberation leader days away from making history?
We've sealed loopholes in relaying election results, Chebukati assures
By Ibrahim Oruko 5 hrs ago
We've sealed loopholes in relaying election results, Chebukati assures
Somalia miraa deal stimulates man who lost Sh450,000 a month
By Phares Mutembei 5 hrs ago
Premium Somalia miraa deal stimulates man who lost Sh450,000 a month

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel