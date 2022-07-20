Raila proud of Martha Karua's performance in deputy presidential debate

Azimio-One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua at CUEA during the deputy presidential debate. [File, Standard]

Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has congratulated his running mate Martha Karua for an “outstanding performance” during Tuesday’s deputy presidential debate.

Karua faced off with United Democratic Alliance’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, in a live televised debate that lasted 90 minutes.

“Your poise, mastery of subject matters, and staying calm even when provoked were impressive. I congratulate my able deputy and team member. The Azimio family stands proud of your performance during last night's debate,” Raila tweeted.

During the debate, the former Justice Minister took on Gachagua over various issues including the relationship between a president and their deputy, how much they are worth and their party manifestoes ahead of the August 9 polls.

They agreed on the complementarity that the president and their deputy should espouse in delivering their promises, captured in their respective manifestos, which both candidates said were the results of consultative engagements with the public.

“I will be a deputy president who is respectful of the Constitution, the people of Kenya, and my principal,” Karua said, stating that her role would be complimentary to help “my captain stick to the rule of law.”

Gachagua said that he had a “fairly good idea of how to help my candidate and give him back up.”