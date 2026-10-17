Real winners and losers in ODM's push for DP slot

Over the last few months, there has been growing speculation over who will be President William Ruto’s pick for running mate in the 2027 General Election.
There has been haggling and jostling for the position within Ruto’s UDA party with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru among others strategically positioning themselves as alternative candidates to current Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who has seemingly dropped down the pecking order over perceived inability to galvanise Mt Kenya voting bloc.
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