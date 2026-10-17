Garbage war: Nairobi County sues National Government over waste collection roles

A row over the management of garbage collection between the National Government and Nairobi County has spilled into court.
The governor, Johnson Sakaja-led County has sued the Attorney General, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, the National Assembly and the Senate, claiming encroachment on its role in cleaning, licensing and enforcement of environmental conservation.
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