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An open letter to opposition candidates seeking to oust Ruto in 2027

By Patrick Muinde | Oct. 17, 2026
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This weekend coincides with the first anniversary of the eternal exit of Raila Amolo Odinga from the Kenyan political theatre. Arguably, the spirit of the man will live with us for many generations to come due to his exploits in birthing multiparty democracy in the country and his resilience in opposition politics. 

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