Sausages and eggs in menus: How parents' demands are raising secondary school fees

Auditor-General reports on national secondary schools have continually exposed how institutions charge unauthorized fees above government-mandated caps, with emerging evidence showing that much of the money goes toward funding lavish student diets.
Appearing before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, another cohort of school principals was hard-pressed to justifycharging extra levies to finance improved meal programs.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…