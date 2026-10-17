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Sausages and eggs in menus: How parents' demands are raising secondary school fees

By Irene Githinji | Oct. 17, 2026
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National Assembly Pubic Investment Committee on Governance and Education Chairman Luanda MP Dick Maungu during committee sitting at Parliament on September 15, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Auditor-General reports on national secondary schools have continually exposed how institutions charge unauthorized fees above government-mandated caps, with emerging evidence showing that much of the money goes toward funding lavish student diets.

Appearing before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, another cohort of school principals was hard-pressed to justify charging extra levies to finance improved meal programs.

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Related Topics

Illegal School Fees School Fees Scandal School Levies Reform Auditor General Report
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