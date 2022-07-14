SECTIONS

Uhuru moves in to stop fuel price hike ahead of EPRA review

By David Njaaga | Jul 14th 2022
Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

The prices of fuel will remain unchanged over the next one month after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, July 14 okayed the release of Sh16.68 billion for the subsidy programme.

That means that a litre of petrol in Nairobi will continue to retail at Sh159.12, diesel Sh140.00 and kerosene Sh127.94.

“Without such State interventions, the pump prices would have been Sh193.64 for diesel, Sh209.95 for petrol and Sh181.13 for kerosene,” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo said in a statement on Thursday.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) was scheduled to announce the revised prices later Thursday.

Related Topics

Uhuru Kenyatta Fuel Prices EPRA
.

Latest Stories

Ringtone: Women used to send me raunchy photos asking for prayers, collabos
Ringtone: Women used to send me raunchy photos asking for prayers, collabos
News
By Vincent Kejitan
24 minutes ago
Kang'ata, Natembeya lead in governor race, TIFA poll shows
Politics
By Stephanie Wangari
29 minutes ago
Movie review: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Arts and Culture
By Winnie Makena
48 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

The dangers of nepotism
By Tony Mbaya 5 hours ago
The dangers of nepotism
Brace yourself for another fuel price hike
By Macharia Kamau 7 hours ago
Premium Brace yourself for another fuel price hike
Why resettlement of squatters is a thorny issue for government
By Peter Theuri 7 hours ago
Premium Why resettlement of squatters is a thorny issue for government
End of boda boda anarchy?
By Dominic Omondi 9 hours ago
Premium End of boda boda anarchy?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel