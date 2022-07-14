Uhuru moves in to stop fuel price hike ahead of EPRA review

Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

The prices of fuel will remain unchanged over the next one month after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, July 14 okayed the release of Sh16.68 billion for the subsidy programme.

That means that a litre of petrol in Nairobi will continue to retail at Sh159.12, diesel Sh140.00 and kerosene Sh127.94.

“Without such State interventions, the pump prices would have been Sh193.64 for diesel, Sh209.95 for petrol and Sh181.13 for kerosene,” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo said in a statement on Thursday.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) was scheduled to announce the revised prices later Thursday.