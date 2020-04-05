';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

UK's Johnson says he is reluctant to use national lockdown again

By AFP | July 19th 2020 at 09:32:46 GMT +0300

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured) has said he will only impose another nationwide coronavirus lockdown as a last resort, comparing the tool to "a nuclear deterrent" in a Sunday newspaper interview.

Johnson, who is hoping Britain can return to "normality" by Christmas despite fears of a second wave of cases over winter, insisted the country was getting better at tackling the virus.

The UK has been among the worst-hit countries in the world by COVID-19, registering the highest death toll in Europe.

SEE ALSO: Alarm as HIV drugs run low due to Covid-19 disruptions

Meanwhile, its economy has been battered by a months-long lockdown that has only been gradually eased over recent weeks -- and which Johnson is desperate to repair by avoiding another national shutdown.

"I can't abandon that tool any more than I would abandon a nuclear deterrent," he told the Daily Telegraph in a wide-ranging interview to mark the end of his first year in Downing Street.

"But it is like a nuclear deterrent, I certainly don't want to use it. And nor do I think we will be in that position again."

Johnson insisted health authorities were "getting much better at spotting the disease and isolating it locally" while also learning more about who it affects most and how it is spread.

The British premier on Friday sketched out a timetable for easing the remaining lockdown measures in England, including lifting homeworking guidance and reopening sports stadiums and live theatre.

SEE ALSO: Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of Covid-19 crisis

Current government advice is for employees to work from home where they can, but under the new proposals employers will have "more discretion" to urge staff to return.

Despite Johnson's optimism and desire for a return to normal, his chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said on Friday that social distancing needed to continue "for a long period of time".

The government's chief scientific advisor, Patrick Vallance, agreed, judging the risk of a second wave of infection to be "high".

Related Topics
Boris Johnson Lockdown Coronavirus Covid-19
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Helping our children make the best out of this year
Helping our children make the best out of this year

LATEST STORIES

MPs' latest 'chef' has his job cut out
MPs' latest 'chef' has his job cut out

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Gloomy year ahead under Covid-19 cloud

Gloomy year ahead under Covid-19 cloud
The man with nine lives

The man with nine lives
The fall of powerful mayor who now lives on handouts

The fall of powerful mayor who now lives on handouts
Ghosts of former Luhya MPs haunt their successors

Ghosts of former Luhya MPs haunt their successors

Read More

Barcelona back under lockdown as virus cases surge

Europe

Barcelona back under lockdown as virus cases surge

Barcelona back under lockdown as virus cases surge
EU grapples over virus recovery as global death toll passes 600,000

Europe

EU grapples over virus recovery as global death toll passes 600,000

EU grapples over virus recovery as global death toll passes 600,000
'The stakes couldn't be higher': EU recovery plan summit under way

Europe

'The stakes couldn't be higher': EU recovery plan summit under way

'The stakes couldn't be higher': EU recovery plan summit under way
Anguish and anger in Serbia as virus returns with a vengeance

Europe

Anguish and anger in Serbia as virus returns with a vengeance

Anguish and anger in Serbia as virus returns with a vengeance
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.