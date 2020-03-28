South African placed under mandatory quarantine commits suicide

A 27-year-old South African who had been placed under mandatory 14-days quarantine after getting back to the country on March 24, has allegedly committed suicide in Nakuru.Elizabeth Hollywood arrived in the country through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) but defied an order to self-quarantine. Rift Valley Police commander Marcus Ocholla said Ms Holloway proceeded to Mai Mahiu in Naivasha, where she worked in a flower farm company. Curious members of the public and employees at the flower farm informed officers from the department of public health. She was forcefully picked from her house in Naivasha and placed under isolation at Kenya Industrial Training Institute on March 25, where she allegedly hanged herself yesterday morning. “Health officials broke into the room where the South African nationality had been isolated and found her dead,” said the police boss. Ms Holloway had undergone COVID-19 tests, but results from Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), Nairobi, had not been released yet.

The body was taken to Nakuru County morgue waiting postmortem as police link with South African Embassy for action. There are at least three other people placed under forceful isolation at KITI. County health executive Kariuki Gichuki said the department of health will continue to provide counseling services to those placed under quarantine. There are about 107 people who have so far been placed on quarantine in the county, among these, 60 have been tested for covid-19 and results turned negative. “Being placed in quarantine is a regulation aimed at monitoring anyone who has been in contact with someone who tested positive, and those who have traveled outside the country. This is why we encourage people to voluntarily adhere to the directive, where we too provide guidance and counselling sessions,” he said. Samples of a 38-year-old woman admitted at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital have also been taken for covid-19 tests at Kemri, Nairobi. The woman, a resident of Lanet area presented herself to the facility after experiencing breathing difficulty, coughing, and fever. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man admitted with coronavirus-like symptoms escaped from Olenguruone sub-county hospital in Nakuru under mysterious circumstances. Kenya has reported a total of 31 cases.

