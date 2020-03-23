UK begins trial of HIV medicine, steroid as possible COVID-19 treatments
In a small-scale trial of just the HIV drug in patients in China with severe COVID-19, scientists found it "had no discernible effect" on the replication of the virus. The British researchers, led by Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at Oxford, said that since the safety and side effects of both drugs are already known, the trial would focus on their potential against COVID-19 infection. "Adults admitted to hospital with COVID-19 should be offered the opportunity to participate in this trial and contribute to improving care for everyone," Horby said in a statement.
"All patients will receive the standard full medical care, regardless of which treatment group they are placed in." In future the trial will be expanded to test other potential treatments as they become available, the team said.
