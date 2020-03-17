Lessons for Kenya from total lockdown in Italy

A man plays the guitar from a balcony to raise morale on the sixth day of an unprecedented lockdown across Italy, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus in Milan. [Reuters]

Today marks the eighth day of the lockdown of the whole of Italy in the wake of coronavirus, which has mostly affected the northern part of the country.By yesterday, 24,747 people had tested positive for the virus, but the death toll of 1,809 was the worst since the start of the outbreak. I live in Fiumicino, a town in Rome. This is what the lockdown means: All gatherings are prohibited, which means no going to churches, mosques or funerals. Travelling in groups is also restricted. You are expected to stay at home. If you have to take a walk, do so inside your compound. The only exemptions are going to the food store, supermarket, gas station or pharmacy. But you need to download a certificate from the Internet showing that you need to go out and for what purpose. If you must travel, then the certificate needs to be certified. If it is found to be falsified, you are in trouble. Fines range from €206 (Sh24,000) to three months in jail. If you are a public servant who is required to work, you are exempted from the lockdown. But you need to show proof to the authorities.

When you get to the supermarket, shoppers need to keep a distance of one metre from each other, which means that the queues can be long. Only one family member is allowed inside, so if you come with a relative, one is asked to step out.Not everybody has been respectful of these guidelines, which has led to commercials on TV and radio urging for obedience. Celebrities and influencers are also using their platforms to encourage everyone to comply. Yesterday, the public campaign focused on interviews with young patients in hospitals, who urged their age mates to learn from them and respect the rules. As I sit on my balcony at 10am, I can see a number of cars driving by. I suspect the occupants are headed to the shops to stock up. It is hard to say whether you have enough supplies, especially if you have kids at home. I have two active boys who eat like tomorrow is not guaranteed. You open the fridge door and know it is time for yet another hard journey to the supermarket. Schools have been shut with two months to the end of the school year, hence most teachers are behind schedule. The children are also affected; it is hard to explain why they cannot go out to the parks or to visit friends and relatives. The lockdown, though, has rallied unity. There are flash mob activities every 6pm – from music concerts on the balconies to everyone singing the national anthem. People are worried about the number of rising infections. I got a cold the other day and immediately panicked, going straight to “Doctor Google” to confirm if I had some of the symptoms. We have been advised that if you start to experience fever of over 39°C or a dry throat, do not go to the hospital. You should self-quarantine and call an emergency number. Medical staff are sent to take a swab and you get results in a few hours. Depending on the patients’ conditions, some recover from home while others are sent to the hospitals that are now full, leading to accommodation in temporary make-shift units. The spread of coronavirus was unprecedented, but looking back, medics and citizens committed one critical mistake. You develop symptoms and rush to the emergency room where you sit down and wait with patients who are nursing other ailments. By the time the doctors attend to you and realise you have coronavirus, you have already infected the other patients who spread it unknowingly. When you lose your loved one, you cannot bury them. You cannot hold funerals or take them to church because the lockdown is in effect until April 3. With the rising number of deaths and new infections I have a feeling we are not even close to ending this. It is taking a huge toll on us psychologically, and you do not want to wish this on Kenya!

