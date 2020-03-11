Coronavirus: Italian man forced to self-isolate with body of dead sister for 36 hours

Actor Luca Franzese was forced to remain in isolation with his sister's corpse in Naples, Italy. (Image: Luca Franzese/Facebook)

A devastated Italian man released a heartbreaking video after being forced to self-isolate with his sister's body after she died from coronavirus.Funeral services reportedly refused to remove the body of tragic Teresa Franzese, 47, who died on Saturday evening in Naples, Italy. Her brother - actor Luca Franzese, who starred in popular TV show Gomorra - posted an emotional video on Facebook calling for help. In it he stated "Italy has abandoned us". Teresa's body is visible in the background of the clip. She was tested for coronavirus after her death, it has emerged. In the video, Luca said: "I am making this video for the good of Italy, for the good of Naples.

"My sister died last night, probably because of the virus, and I've been waiting for answers since last night." And he continued: "I had to force them to come and do the test. I've had to put myself in self-isolation. I might have the virus. "To keep my sister alive, I tried to give her mouth to mouth resuscitation and no one cared, no one is calling me. We are ruined, Italy has abandoned us. "But we must give each other strength." Several family members, including children and the victim's elderly parents, were forced to remain in the house with her corpse. Italians are being told to stay at home as the crisis unfolds, with the number of cases topping 10,100. Authorities have confirmed that 631 people have died after contracting the virus. The government announced a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain coronavirus, as Italy has the highest rate outside China. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte this week extended self-isolation to the entire 60 million population with the mainland European country's death toll at 631 of over 10,000 cases. The country's elderly population - the second oldest in the world after Japan - is thought to be a contributor to the high number of deaths. Local councillor Francesco Emilio Borrelli admitted to Al Jazeera that there was "confusion" about what to do after the death. He said: "The family [exemplifies] altruism, they are doing everything they can to protect their community, and the community is staying close to them by bringing food." Official advice states people must keep "at least one metre" away from anyone else at all times - outlined in a decree issued by the Government's special scientific committee on coronavirus. Other government advice includes no more kissing, hugging or handshaking. Hospitals are becoming overwhelmed in northern Italy, the epicentre of the country's initial outbreak, with medics having to sidetrack non-virus cases. Countries around the world are bringing in strict measures in hopes of containing the virus to avoid a lock-down like Italy's. Poland has shut all schools, kindergartens, colleges, and theatres for the next two weeks as a precaution. New York has imposed a ‘containment zone’ on schools, houses of worship and other public places in a coronavirus-hit neighbourhood in the state. The shutdown affects a square-mile area of New Rochelle in Westchester County which accounts for more than 100 of the state’s 173 confirmed cases. Others are unconvinced Italy's drastic approach will work. Germany's Health Minister is rejecting calls to follow neighbour Austria in denying entry to visitors from Italy. Jens Spahn is rejecting calls to follow neighbour Austria in denying entry to visitors from Italy or to seal Germany's borders. He told German media the government’s current approach to the epidemic was to slow the virus’s spread to minimise the peak burden on the country’s health system. “The virus is in Germany; it is in Europe. That’s the thought we have to get used to,” he said. “It will still spread even if you close all the borders. Sooner or later you have to let people in or out and then it starts spreading again.” The UK has not yet imposed measures as dramatic as Italy's. But public health authorities have warned of mass infections overwhelming hospitals. Public Health England has warned 'social-distancing' policies could imminently come into force. Brits are being warned to expect to be asked to routinely self-isolate if they show any cold or flu-like symptoms. GP and outpatient services could soon go virtual as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a current “digital-first” rollout could be extended across the country.

