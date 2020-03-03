Leaders reminisce struggle for multipartyism in Nginyo Kariuki’s send off

The casket carrying the body of politician and businessman Nginyo Kariuki. [Photo: Standard]

Leaders across the political divide have paid glowing tribute to the late businessman-cum-politician Nginyo Kariuki, describing him as a beacon of unity, integrity and a mentor in politics and golf.Nginyo, who died aged 81 at Aga Khan Hospital on Monday, February 24, is being buried at his home in Tigoni , Kiambu County. It all began with an account by Siaya Senator James Orengo who narrated the pivotal role Nginyo Kariuki played in the clamour for multiparty politics in the early 1990s. Orengo remembered how the deceased would source for venues for opposition politicians whenever there was no guarantee of finding one.

SEE ALSO :After Uhuru decision on housing, state must listen to people more

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (left), Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (C) and NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua follow funeral proceedings in Tigoni, Kiambu. [Photo: Standard]

“There was time when to getting a venue for political leaders to meet was impossible. Nginyo Kariuki would offer his home, premises including his hotels as venues.” He recounted how Nginyo tried to mend a split in the Ford Kenya leadership when hit by leadership wrangles. Orengo also said that the deceased hosted a delegation of Luo community leaders and would occasionally travel to Jaramogi’s home in Bondo as they tried to unite Luo and Kikuyu communities.President Uhuru Kenyatta who was set to attend the burial service failed to do so citing engagements in a meeting on tackling the Coronavirus menace.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Uhuru opted to send the Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki to read his condolence speech. “The President was even dressed for this function to be with you and say fare thee well to his friend,” he said.

SEE ALSO :The wars in Uhuru and Raila political parties

On behalf of the President, the AG delivered apologies saying that the Head of State was tied up in unavoidable state matters. Kariuki, who largely spoke in English and Kikuyu language reminisced how he knew the late politician several years ago when he represented him (Nginyo) in the court when practicing as a lawyer. President Uhuru hailed Nginyo as a great politician, a hardworking businessman and some leader rich in counsels who will be missed. Kiambu Governor James Nyoro called the political leaders who gave short speeches in their address to the mourners. Nyoro, who was recently sworn into office to replace Ferdinand Waititu who was impeached had a light moment when he joked that he would be ousted he if failed to give the Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu chance to address the mourners.

SEE ALSO :Renewables top 90pc of Kenya’s power

Mr Ndichu recalled his encounters with Nginyo during the struggle for multiparty politics alongside other leaders like Japarmogi Oginga Odinga, Raila Odinga, James Orengo among many others. He said that Nginyo was a leader who stood for change. He finished his speech by urging Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to lead the KANU party saying that most parties founded in the advent of multiparty politics had been rendered functionless. He said: “I have witnessed our parties going like Ford Asili, Ford Kenya iko kidogo, PNU, DP go. So Gideon chunga hii chama ya baba yako alisema itatawala miaka mia moja (Take care of your father’s party he said that it would rule for 100 years.” His sentiments were echoed by Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wa Muchomba who also urged Senator Gideon to ensure that the party is stable. Senator Gideon on his part eulogised Nginyo and finished his speech with an assurance that his party was unshaken.

SEE ALSO :Uhuru launches Naivasha SGR operations

“He (Nginyo) was a golf legend, an astute businessman and a tactical politician. KANU iko. It will always be.”The debate about the Building Bridges Initiative failed to dominate the burial service as most speakers talked about the values learned from the life of the businessman. It was only Limuru MP Peter Mungai Mwathi that urged people to support the BBI in spirit of standing with values that Ngiunyo stood for. “You have heard that Nginyo didn’t give out handouts. One of the provisions of the BBI is to fight corruption. That is one of the values he stood for,” said Mwathi. ODM leader Raila Odinga took to the podium to eulogise Nginyo as a man who acquired his wealth through legal and transparent ways. “Nginyo was a man who deserved to be called 'a real hustler'. He was all the time smart and clean,” said Odinga. He went ahead to recollect how the late businessman marshalled reconciliation efforts, often traveling to see him at his home in Bondo, Siaya County, as they embarked on ceasefire talks with President Uhuru, after the controversial 2017 General Election. He recalled how Nginyo came along with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. Raila made a light joke that the late businessman was instilling good values on the Gatundu South legislator. “We really talked and he instilled a lot of discipline on Moses Kuria and fortunately he is still learning,” he said. He appeared to be attacking political opponents when he said that in the spirit of living the life of Nginyo, Kenyan leaders ought to desist from carrying money in sacks and dishing around in the fundraisers without explaining the sources of their incomes. He said: “We want to deal with this cancer of corruption. You don’t need to walk with sacks of cash and take to Harambee that you are investing in heaven. We want you to invest here on earth.” “We need to work to unite this country. It is a country which doesn’t deserve to play in the league in which it is playing.” We need to play in the Superleague.”ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi eulogised the deceased as someone who would listen to one’s problems despite going through pain. Musalia gave an analogy while painting Nginyo’s life saying that it was like a routine of a golfer. “He cautioned that enjoy yourself but don’t overdo it. In golf there are 18 holes, when you finish one there is the 19and then the refreshments. Should we say as golfers that there is the 20th hole telling from his life?” he posed.Other leaders who attended the funeral include NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his Transport counterpart James Macharia. Kenya Professional Golfers Association members graced the funeral with flowery tributes hailing Nginyo as their pacesetter and a mentor in competing at the international stage.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.