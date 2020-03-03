Leaders gather for burial of businessman and politician Nginyo Kariuki

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (left), Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (C) and NARC Kenya leader Martha among other mourners follow funeral proceedings. [Photo: Standard]

The burial service of fallen businessman and politician Nginyo Kariuki is currently underway at his Tigoni home in Kiambu County.Nginyo is a renowned businessman and a politician who participated in the formation of the TNA party which propelled President Uhuru Kenyatta to power in 2013. The cortege left Lee Funeral Home at 8.30 am in the morning and arrived at the Prince of Peace St Benedictine Monastery bin Tigoni for the service. Various political leaders such as ODM leader Raila Odinga, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua have arrived. Others are close family members of President Uhuru Kenyatta George Muhoho and Muhoho Kenyatta.

President Uhuru, his deputy William Ruto and other political leaders are expected at the burial too. In attendance are members of the Professional Golfers Association of Kenya led by their Elisha Kasuku. Kasuku has hailed the late politician as a pacesetter in Kenya’s golf sport and a leader who initiated various projects. Nginyo, remembered for his business acumen, influence in Kenyan politics and love for golf, died on Monday at the Aga Khan Hospital aged 82.

Family and friends have been meeting every afternoon for mass, ahead of the final mass that was conducted on Sunday at the Tigoni monastery.

Several leaders are expected to attend the funeral given the key role Nginyo played in Kenyan politics, particularly as one of the founders of The National Alliance (TNA) party. President Uhuru Kenyatta hailed Nginyo as an astute businessman who believed in the Kenyan economy and created thousands of jobs. On Thursday, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and his wife Zahra visited to condole with Nginyo's family. He recalled visiting a strong and healthy Nginyo two years ago, as well as visiting him in hospital last year as Nginyo's health struggles took a toll on him. James told The Standard last week that his father's health had been failing, noting: "My dad had been receiving treatment in the UK for two weeks. He was re-admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital where he underwent successful surgery. But his health deteriorated and he was in the ICU until his passing on early Monday morning." "But we're holding up well, we have accepted that these things happen," he said of his father's demise.

Gideon pledged his support to the Nginyo family, promising to stand with them until the end. Gideon, having lost his father, former president Daniel Moi recently, said the experience had been hard. Said he: "Losing a parent is not easy, but we must go on knowing that they are in a better place."

