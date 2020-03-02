Sonko’s reprieve as High Court suspends impeachment motion

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonkohas received a temporary reprieve after a Nairobi High Court suspended his impeachment motion citing its failure to comply with Standing Orders of the County Assembly. The impeachment motion, which was moved by the Makongeni Member of County Assembly Peter ‘Jateso’ Imwatok was to be discussed on Tuesday. But Justice Byrum Ongaya issued a ruling stopping temporarily stopping it citing lack of adherence to the law. “The proposed motion by the MCA for the proposed impeachment as scheduled for Tuesday shall not proceed until due compliance of the standing order number 67 is complied with,” ruled Justice Ongaya. The court ruling comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday hosted MCAs at Statehouse where he directed the members of the City Assembly to shelve plans to impeach Sonko, who was also in attendance. Minority chief Peter Imwatok, who is the mover of the impeachment motion against Sonko, had however expressed his resolve to continue with the impeachment motion, saying he would not let political interference sway him into dropping his ouster bid. Imwatok, who was one of two MCAs conspicuously absent from the State House meeting, said that he was determined to continue with his fight against corruption and he would table the motion for debate come tomorrow.

“I will not be dropping the impeachment motion against the Governor and it shall be coming on the floor of the house. It is a private motion that no one asked me do,” said Imwatok. The Makongeni Ward MCA said that the motion was drafted in support of the fight against corruption and he was determined to see it go through. “My motion is about consciousness and the ideals that are the timers creed of our time on the fight against corruption,” added Imwatok. Sonko is expected to present written responses to his 16 listed grounds of impeachment today before the motion can proceed to be debated as from tomorrow (Tuesday). At the same time, President Uhuru Kenyatta had pronounced himself on the court cases facing embattled Governor Mike Sonko and asked him to “carry his own cross.” The President on Saturday told a beleaguered Sonko that he should borrow a leaf from his ICC trials and be prepared to fight the court cases on his own and respect the ruling delivered by the courts. Governor Sonko is currently involved in litany of court cases including one where he is charged with the alleged abuse of office and irregular payments that saw the county lose Sh357 million. Last week, the Governor was dealt a blow after the Anti-Corruption Court dismissed Sonko's application to stop his prosecution over the case. The Governor is also under probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the allegedly flawed appointment process of his Deputy Governor nominee Anne Kananu Mwenda who he nominated to deputise him in January this year. EACC is also probing City Hall officials over a Sh1 billion Stadia scandal. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating allegations of corruption in the award of the tender for construction or completion of four stadiums to M/s Scanjet Construction Limited in the 2017/2018 financial year. They are Dandora (Sh350 million), Kawangware (Sh250 million), Kihumbuini (Sh250 million) and Ziwani (Sh186.6 million), projects which have been ongoing since 2019.

