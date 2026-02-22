×
US can access minerals, military bases in Somaliland, minister to AFP

By AFP | Feb. 22, 2026
Minister of the Presidency of the Republic of Somaliland, Khadar Hussein Abdi looks on during an interview in Hargeisa on February 21, 2026. [AFP]

Somaliland is willing to give the United States access to its minerals and military bases, a minister has told AFP, as the breakaway region of Somalia seeks international recognition.

Israel became the only country in the world to recognise Somaliland's independence in December -- something the territory has been seeking since declaring its autonomy from Somalia in 1991.

The government in Mogadishu still considers Somaliland an integral part of Somalia even though the territory has run its own affairs since 1991, with its own passport, currency, army and police force.

"We are willing to give exclusive (access to our minerals) to the United States. Also, we are open to offer military bases to the United States," Khadar Hussein Abdi, minister of the presidency, told AFP in an interview on Saturday.

"We believe that we will agree on something with the United States."

Somaliland president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi already suggested in recent weeks granting Israel privileged access to its mineral resources.

And Khadar Hussein Abdi said he could not rule out the possibility of also allowing Israel to set up a military presence.

Somaliland lies across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, where Houthi rebels have often attacked Israeli assets to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Somaliland officials have said natural resources include lithium, coltan and other sought-after materials, though independent studies are lacking.

.

.

