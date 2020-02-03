16 governors locked out of Nairobi offices

At least 16 governors have been locked out of their Nairobi offices over rent arrears and expiry of lease.The governors will today have no offices to operate from in Nairobi after the landlord ordered them to vacate the offices at Delta House. The caretaker was also ordered to lock the offices. The affected counties are Baringo, Bungoma, Nyeri, Mombasa, Tharaka Nithi, Migori, Mandera, Turkana, Kirinyaga, Turkana, Samburu, Kisumu, Lamu, Kitui, Isiolo and Vihiga. "Please note the lease between the CoG and the landlord is coming to an end at the midnight of January 31, 2020. In compliance with the lease agreement, the Council of Governors will hand over back the premises to the landlord," read part of the letter dated January 31, 2020 signed by Rosemary Njaramba on behalf of the property managers, Knight Frank. The counties are expected to clear their rent arrears and make arrangements with the landlord to vacate the premises. According to the letter, Baringo County has accumulated Sh2.6 million in rent, Bungoma Sh2.2 million, Nyeri Sh2.2 million and Mombasa Sh5 million. Tharaka Nithi owes Sh1.4 million while Migori owes Sh2.6 million. Others are Mandera County, which owes the landlord Sh2.2 million, Vihiga Sh3.2 million, Kirinyaga Sh411,309, Samburu Sh3.2 million, Kisumu Sh2.7 million, Kitui Sh6.2 million and Isiolo Sh4 million.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.