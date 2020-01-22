Meet the 11-year-old African football freestyler with a Guinness World Record [Photos]

Chinonso Eche showcasing his skills [COURTESY]

Chinonso has developed the art of football freestyle [COURTESY]

“The difference between a successful person and others is not lack of strength, not lack of knowledge, but rather lack of will…”One Chinonso Eche is slowly making a name for himself. From the streets of Warri, South Nigeria, Chinonso has developed the art of football freestyle. United Kingdom news outlet, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) posted a video of Chinonso showcasing his skills last year.

He usually uses his gift to entertain schoolmates [COURTESY]

In the video, the 11-year-old describes his prowess as a ‘gift’, saying he started practicing at the age of eight once his father showed him videos of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, the Brazilian ‘samba’ superstar and ex-Super Eagles midfielder Jay Jay Okocha. Chinonso explains that he usually uses his gift to entertain other kids in his school.“I love freestyling because it is my gift. In my school, I like to entertain my classmates. Some people call me amazing kid Eche. I started freestyling when I was eight years old. My dad showed me some videos of Messi, Ronaldinho, Okocha and I just started practicing,” he said.

“I love freestyling because it is my gift"- Chinonso [COURTESY]

Nigeria's @AmazingkidEche holds the record for most consecutive football (soccer) touches in one minute while balancing a football on the head ?? 111 https://t.co/3g8QKgQpmm — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 20, 2020

He aspires to become one of the greatest football freestylers of all time and also dreams of playing for the Nigeria national football team. “Everyday I wake up at 4:30 am. I do my training then I go to school. After school I go to the field and play football some with my teammates. I would like to play for big clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and the Super Eagles of Nigeria. I would like to be an international freestyler and travel all over the world,” said a hopeful Chinonso.On December 19, 2019, Chinonso became the latest entrant into the Guinness World Records list after becoming the only person with most consecutive touches of a ball while balancing another ball on his head. Guinness World Record, through their social media, approved Chinonso’s attempt, which was performed four days before.He set a new record – 111 touches in one minute, surpassing the previous record (50 touches). The kid took to Twitter to express his excitement after realizing he had broken the record and also shared some photos:

