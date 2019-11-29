Dr Macharia Irungu appointed new Kenya Pipeline Corporation MD

Dr. Macharia Irungu hands over a full Meko set to the Senior Winner, Mr. Paul Gondi, at the Total Golf Day held at the Muthaiga Golf Club. [File, Standard]

Former Gulf Africa Petroleum Corporation CEO Dr. Macharia Irungu has been appointed the new Kenya Pipeline Managing Director.According to a statement from the Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes, Irungu emerged the best applicant among other 88 applicants who were interviewed by the board of directors. He brings on board over 28 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, 11 of which he has been at high management levels. “This decision follows a rigorous recruitment process conducted by the KPC board of Directors, and which was observed throughout by officials from the Public Service Commission. The Board received 88 applicants for the position, and interviewed a final shortlist of 9,” read part of the statement signed by CS John Munyes. “The names of the 3 candidates who scored highest were thereafter forwarded to me for the final decision on who should be appointed the Managing Director,” Munyes added.Interviews for the nine shortlisted candidates for the post of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) managing director began a few weeks back amid claims by MPs that the board is planning to impose its preferred candidate.

The recruitment process was said to have been steeped in controversy. An example is back in July when KPC invited qualified candidates to apply for the position, but later on in September it announced the recruitment would be done afresh, saying most applicants lacked “basic documentary requirements.” The recruitment process had attracted 92 applications, with only three were said to have met the minimum requirements, and no one was shortlisted, stalling the process.The top job at KPC has been dogged by corruption allegations that are behind the exit of former bosses including Ex-MD Joe Sang’s predecessor Charles Tanui. Tanui was charged alongside four KPC employees and two directors of a company alleged to have irregularly received Sh644 million for the supply of hydrant valves.

