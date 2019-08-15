Shannon airport flights suspended after US troop plane forced into emergency landing

Flights have been suspended temporarily at Shannon airport in Ireland after a plane carrying US troops was forced to carry out an emergency landing. It is thought the Boeing 763 plane has to make the emergency maneuver around 6.20am because its brakes overheated. All passengers reportedly left the plane safely. According to witnesses, the airport's foam tender spread foam under the plane when it landed The plane is believed to be an Omni Air operated flight. The airport tweeted: "We are currently working to remove the aircraft from the scene of the incident so we can resume safe operations on the runway. This may take some time."

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.