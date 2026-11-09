TikTok interrupts 80,640 Kenyan live sessions over rule violations

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Globally, TikTok took action against 47,176,654 LIVE sessions for violating its LIVE monetisation guidelines.

TikTok has warned Kenyan content creators about violations involving LIVE sessions and AI-generated content after removing more than 750,000 videos and interrupting more than 80,000 livestreams for breaching its Community Guidelines.

In its Q2 2026 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, released on Monday, November 9, the platform said it removed 750,185 videos in Kenya between April and June to enforce its content policies and protect users from harmful material.

The report revealed that 99.8 per cent of the videos were removed before users reported them, while 93.8 per cent were taken down within 24 hours of being posted.

TikTok also disclosed that it interrupted 80,640 LIVE sessions in Kenya over violations of its guidelines, warning creators to comply with rules governing livestreaming and content monetisation.

Globally, the platform took action against 47,176,654 LIVE sessions and 26,781,135 LIVE creators for violating its LIVE monetisation guidelines during the same period.

TikTok said creators who violate, or are at risk of breaching, its LIVE monetisation policies may receive warnings to help them understand the rules and make the necessary adjustments.