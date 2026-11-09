Police retrieve body at Mama Ngina waterfront

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Police are investigating separate incidents across the country involving several death incidents. [File]

Police are investigating two separate incidents in Mombasa involving unidentified men whose bodies were discovered in different locations on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

At Mama Ngina Waterfront, the body of an unidentified African man estimated to be about 25 years old was retrieved from the ocean after members of the public alerted authorities about a body floating in the water.

Police officers who visited the scene established that unidentified fishermen had already retrieved the body and brought it ashore.

The deceased had no visible physical injuries. His body was subsequently moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending identification and a postmortem examination.

In a separate incident in Nyali, detectives launched investigations into the suspected murder of another unidentified man whose body was discovered near the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) area along Mombasa-Malindi Road.

The deceased was found lying motionless with severe head injuries after a good Samaritan alerted police.

Investigators reported that a stone was resting on the man's head, which had been extensively crushed. No other visible injuries were observed on the rest of his body.

The man had no identification documents, making it difficult for authorities to establish his identity immediately.

Scenes of crime officers processed the area before the body was transferred to Coast General Hospital mortuary for preservation and a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, in Naivasha, Nakuru County, police are investigating the death of 33-year-old Charles Mwangi Mwaia, whose body was discovered beside a road at Kirima Shopping Centre in Kinamba location on Saturday.

The incident was reported by his brother after receiving information from a member of the public that Mwangi had been found dead.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased had been suffering from tuberculosis and was last seen at the shopping centre on Friday evening, November 6, at approximately 7pm.

Police officers noted that blood was oozing from his nose when his body was discovered. It was moved to Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem examination is expected to establish the cause of death.

In another incident in Kuresoi South, a 55-year-old man identified as David Chelule was found dead at a compound in Cheptangulei village, Kiptaragon area, hours after attending an initiation ceremony.

Preliminary inquiries established that Chelule had attended the ceremony at the same compound before being discovered lifeless the following morning, November 7.

In Kakamega County, a family in Mumias West is mourning Hamisi Musa Kasamani, who died after being swept away by floodwaters while attempting to cross a seasonal stream in Muigunda village on November 4.

The incident occurred at around 8pm as Kasamani was heading home.

After three days of searching, his body was discovered at the edge of the river at approximately 7am on Saturday, November 7. The body was retrieved and moved for further examination.

In Kisumu County, a 32-year-old boat coxswain, Joel Ouma Okello, drowned in Lake Victoria near Asat Beach in Seme Sub-County.

Police said Okello suffered an epileptic episode while operating a boat at approximately 9pm on Friday, November 6, causing him to lose control and fall into the water.

His colleague witnessed the incident, while his body was retrieved about three hours later from behind Ndere Island. It was subsequently moved to Kombewa County Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

A suspected gas explosion triggered a fire that destroyed six houses in the Nyando Bridge area of Lang'ata on Friday evening.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 6.20pm on November 6, claimed the life of two-year-old Eugene Musili, who was burnt to death.

His mother and another son sustained injuries and were rushed to Mbagathi District Hospital, where they were reported to be in fair condition.

Police said the fire spread to neighbouring houses, destroying six mabati structures and household belongings whose value had not been established. The child's body was moved to Nairobi Funeral Home pending a postmortem examination.

In Khwisero, Kakamega County, an 11-year-old Grade Six pupil drowned while swimming with friends at an open water catchment site in Emutemo village.

The boy, a pupil at Mulwanda Primary School, reportedly left home at around 1.30pm on November 6 before heading to the water catchment site.