MPs: Claim of plot to kill Ruto is 'nonsense'

Deputy President William Ruto. [Standard]

Lawmakers allied to the Kieleweke wing of Jubilee Party dismissed claims of an assassination plot against Deputy President William Ruto.They said the claims were part of a well-choreographed attempt to divide Mt Kenya leaders. The MPs said President Uhuru Kenyatta was aware of meetings held by four Cabinet secretaries at La Mada Hotel to chart the way forward for Mt Kenya region and dismissed the assassination claim as 'nonsensical'. The four Cabinet secretaries - Peter Munya (Trade), Cecilly Kariuki (Health), James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) were summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record statements over the alleged assassination plot.

The MPs, who spoke at Parliament Buildings, criticised Ruto claiming the allegations were part of a wider scheme to distract central Kenya leaders from their work. “We are convinced that those behind these allegations are trying to stop the Mt Kenya Cabinet secretaries from assisting the region’s MPs to push for development of the region. We also see this as meant to intimidate these Cabinet secretaries from executing decisions made by the President towards developing our region,” said the MPs in a statement read by Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu.

Fair share

"It must be understood that the meetings that CSs Munya, Mucheru, Kariuki and Macharia are being accused of holding as a result of the Naivasha and Nyeri meetings (are) to ensure Mt Kenya gets its fair share of development projects. They have nothing to do with assassinating anyone,” stated the MPs. Others at the press conference were Maoke Maore (Igembe South), Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga), Wangare Mwaniki (Kigumo), Paul Koinange (Kiambaa) and Gathoni Wamuchomba (Kiambu Woman Rep). “I was in Nyeri when the President met leaders from central Kenya. He tasked CS Munya to spearhead coordination initiatives with area leaders on development projects since it was felt we had no access to the Government," said Ms Wamuchomba.

Separately, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Belgut MP Nelson Koech threatened the four CSs with censure motions. “We are warning the Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries who are trying to play dirty tricks that we are watching them closely. Parliament will not hesitate to censure and impeach any of them for daring to undermine Dr Ruto,” said Mr Koech.

