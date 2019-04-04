High Court temporarily stops the ban on non-woven carrier bags
"In a public notice, NEMA banned manufacture, importation, supply, distribution and use of non-woven polypropylene bags in Kenya markets effective March 31, 2019. The authority has begun implementing the ban from today. You risk arrest for carrying non-woven bags," Nema tweeted. NEMA had previously set March 31st, as deadline for shoppers and retail outlets to come up with appropriate bags after the regulator announced a ban on non-woven bags. Plastic bags have been a scourge in many places across the globe. According to environmental experts, plastic bags take more than 100 years to decompose, thereby posing adverse effects to the environment including piling up in landfills, blocking drainages, polluting rivers and destroying marine life.