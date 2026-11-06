Namanga border resumes cargo operations after suspension of protests over death of clearing agent

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Operations at the Namanga Kenya–Tanzania border point have partially resumed, bringing temporary relief to stranded drivers and cargo owners following a tense four-day gridlock.

The standoff was ignited by angry clearing agents and local residents protesting the mysterious death of 24-year-old clearing agent Ian Nzioki Jackson, whose disappearance and initial secret burial across the border sparked intense public outrage.

“We prioritised clearing perishable goods because Kenyan traders cannot be left to suffer and bear losses from goods going bad. We had to let the food and trucks through after we were pleaded with, but this is only temporary. We are standing in solidarity, and we expect proper actions and solutions,” they stated.

The temporary easing of the blockade comes after urgent pleas from commercial drivers and traders transporting perishable goods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables bound for major regional markets like Kisumu and Kitale.

Clearing agents had agreed to release stranded vehicles along the key trade corridor in order to prevent catastrophic economic losses and the complete destruction of high-value produce while long-distance transit operators, including drivers travelling from as far as Malawi, said that the four-day closure caused severe financial hits affecting cross-border trade for both Kenya and Tanzania.

For the past few days, severe traffic and business disruptions paralysed the Namanga Kenya–Tanzania border point.

The blockade stranded hundreds of vehicles and disrupted movement between the two East African nations as public fury reaches a breaking point.

The major road disruption came as a direct result of an escalating crisis triggered by the mysterious death of the 24-year-old clearing agent Ian Nzioki Jackson.

Jackson went missing and was later found dead on the Tanzanian side of the border. Locals claim he was killed under unclear circumstances and secretly buried in the bush on the Tanzanian side without his family's authorisation.

Although the body was eventually exhumed following intense public outcry, the incident has sparked raging protests demanding thorough investigations, absolute transparency, and swift justice.

The confrontation escalated significantly after Tanzanian security officers responded to initial demonstrations with tear gas and live ammunition, worsening widespread anxiety and fear.

Local leaders criticised security and administrative agencies for their handling of recurring border tragedies. A local leader expressed the community's growing insecurity:

"We have had many tragedies in this border and we have been finding our people disappearing on the Tanzania side. We want to ask that we have had a lot of anxiety in this border, and we see that it also threatens our security and our cooperation in this Kenya-Tanzania border."

Key authorities, including local MPs and Kajiado County Commissioner Michael Yator, stepped in to manage the volatile situation and liaise with Tanzanian counterparts.

Nzioki had gone missing for 10 days before his body was discovered on the Tanzanian side of the border after he was killed under unclear circumstances.

Meanwhile, County Commissioner Michael Yator pledged continuous on-the-ground involvement and joint investigations, confirming plans to engage the Tanzanian Regional Commissioner directly. Yator specifically noted that authorities are pursuing a key suspect named "Tumaini" in connection with Nzioki’s death.

While cargo movement has partially resumed to protect regional commerce, local residents and clearing agents maintain that normalcy will not fully return until a transparent forensic update is released and key suspects are held legally accountable before their three-day ultimatum expires.