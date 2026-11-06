From birthday to 20 stab wounds and death: Inside Regina Re's mum bloody end

Three pathologists conducted a post-mortem examination at Lee Funeral Home, establishing that Dorita suffered more than 20 injuries, including multiple stab wounds to the neck. [File, Standard]

When Dorita Lasinder Macharia, 86, returned to her Loresho home on the night of October 30, 2026, she probably expected another quiet Friday evening in the comfort of her residence. Instead, it would mark the beginning of a horrifying mystery that has left her family searching for answers and detectives racing against time to piece together the circumstances surrounding her brutal death.

What happened inside the elderly woman’s home remains the subject of an intense criminal investigation, with questions mounting over who killed her, why she was targeted and whether her murder was carefully planned. Investigators are also seeking to establish whether anyone attempted to conceal evidence or shield those responsible.