Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

From birthday to 20 stab wounds and death: Inside Regina Re's mum bloody end

By Standard Reporter | Nov. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Three pathologists conducted a post-mortem examination at Lee Funeral Home, establishing that Dorita suffered more than 20 injuries, including multiple stab wounds to the neck. [File, Standard]

When Dorita Lasinder Macharia, 86, returned to her Loresho home on the night of October 30, 2026, she probably expected another quiet Friday evening in the comfort of her residence. Instead, it would mark the beginning of a horrifying mystery that has left her family searching for answers and detectives racing against time to piece together the circumstances surrounding her brutal death.

What happened inside the elderly woman’s home remains the subject of an intense criminal investigation, with questions mounting over who killed her, why she was targeted and whether her murder was carefully planned. Investigators are also seeking to establish whether anyone attempted to conceal evidence or shield those responsible.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Dorita Lasinder Macharia Dorita Lasinder Macharia Murder Regina Re Regina Re Arrest
.

Latest Stories

14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
Crime and Justice
By Mary Imenza
2 hrs ago
How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
2 hrs ago
Why Makenzi was jailed for 200 years over Shakahola massacre
Crime and Justice
By Willis oketch and Marion Kithi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Makenzi was jailed for 200 years over Shakahola massacre
By Willis oketch and Marion Kithi 2 hrs ago
Why Makenzi was jailed for 200 years over Shakahola massacre
Nyabisase School's troubled history of unrest, exam malpractice
By Lewis Nyaundi and Stanley Ongwae 2 hrs ago
Nyabisase School's troubled history of unrest, exam malpractice
How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda
By Macharia Munene 2 hrs ago
How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda
14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
By Mary Imenza 2 hrs ago
14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved