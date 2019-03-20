Eric Adede: Man behind Sh2bn in safe box and his political ambitions
Police have identified aspiring politician Eric Otieno Adede, as the owner of the Barclays Bank safe box that contained a jaw-dropping Sh2 billion in fake currency.
Adede was arrested alongside Ahmed Shah, Elizabeth Muthoni, Irene Wairimu Kimani, Boaz Ochich (Bank official) and Charles Manzi (Bank official) in a raid at Barclays Bank, Queensway Branch in Nairobi
.
In 2017, had vied for the Homa Bay Town Constituency seat in 2017 but lost in the ODM primaries to Peter Opondo Kaluma.
He vied for chairmanship of Gor Mahia Football Club against advocate Ambrose Rachier in 2014. He was however floored by Ambrose Rachier who had held the position since 2008.
Before the elections, he was very vocal with the club affairs. At one moment he said was not happy that more than 30 years after Gor Mahia was established, the club had no tangible assets and continued to operate amateurishly.
According to Adede, this state of affairs has been brought about by lack of proper structures which makes it impossible to expand their revenue stream.
“I want to bring sanity in how the club is managed. We need proper structures to help raise our revenues. It is sad that since the club was formed, it has no tangible assets apart from the team bus,” he said.
Eric AdedeFake CurrencyBarclays Bank