Police officers arrested ferrying illicit alcohol in government vehicle

Police in Mumias arrested two police officers and a woman at Mayoni on a road block with 10 sacks containing 6000 pieces of alcoholic spirit sachets valluated at Sh200,000.

Two police officers were arrested on Sunday together with a businesswoman while transporting illicit drinks.They were arrested along Mumias-Bungoma road at Mayoni junction. They are being held at Mumias police station. The businesswoman who runs a bar in Kakamega town is said to be married to a local senior police officer.

SEE ALSO :Why I fought officers: Tuk tuk driver

Peter Kattam, the OCPD Mumias West sub-county, said they were informed by their colleagues in Busia County that a police car was transporting the drinks from Busia to Kakamega. They mounted a road block at Mayoni, where the suspects were arrested. “The officers flagged down the police car and upon inspection, found out that it had 10 sacks containing 6,000 sachets of alcohol namely Simba Waragi and Coffee spirits with a street value of Sh200,000,” said Kattam. He said the two officers and the woman were arrested, and would be charged with using a Government vehicle for duties not assigned to it. To unearth the syndicate, officers from Busia, acting on a tip-off from the public, put on civilian clothes and walked to the place the car had been packed at the border.

SEE ALSO :Disquiet in police service as Graduate Constables protest low pay

A policeman, who was part of the exercise, said they saw the officers load 10 sacks into the car. The officer explained that they also got reports that the businesswoman usually crossed to Uganda to ferry the alcohol every weekend using the State vehicle, normally provided with security. In March last year, more than 30 police officers were moved from Busia to other regions over smuggling claims.