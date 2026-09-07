Isiolo youth call for political tolerance ahead of elections

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A section of Isiolo youth has endorsed Governor Abdi Guyo's re-election bid. [File, Standard]

Youths engaged in small businesses and casual jobs in Isiolo town have called for political tolerance, peaceful campaigns and accountability ahead of next year’s General Election.

The youths, operating under the umbrella body, Jeshi Ya Lami, said political differences should not be used to divide residents or trigger violence during the campaigns and electioneering period.

Led by Abdi Mohamed and Tony Mwiti, the youths urged residents to assess the performance of leaders seeking elective posts and hold them accountable for the resources entrusted to them.

“We are calling on all political leaders and their supporters to embrace tolerance and respect each other during the campaigns. Political competition should not be a reason for people to become enemies,” said Mohamed.

He urged voters to make informed decisions based on the development record of leaders rather than political rhetoric and personal attacks.

“We must ask ourselves what our leaders have achieved during their time in office. Before giving anyone another mandate, the electorate must demand accountability and examine whether the promises made to them have been fulfilled,” Mohamed said.

The group also declared their support for the re-election bid of Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo and Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal, saying they had demonstrated their commitment to the development of the county.

They said the two leaders deserve another opportunity to continue implementing their development agenda, particularly in the health and education sectors.

“We have seen development taking place, especially in health and education. We believe Governor Abdi Guyo and honourable Joseph Samal have made an impact and should be given another opportunity to continue serving the people,” said Mwiti.

The youths said their endorsement was based on visible development initiatives and not political affiliations.

They further pledged to conduct peaceful campaigns and urged other political groups and supporters to adopt the same approach as the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election.

“We have agreed as the 16 groups that our campaigns must remain peaceful and respectful. We can support different candidates without fighting or insulting one another,” Mohamed said.

The group urged political leaders to stop their supporters from spreading inflammatory messages, personal attacks and misinformation, warning that such behaviour could undermine peaceful coexistence in the county.

The youths said they would continue engaging the wider community to promote peaceful political participation and encourage voters to exercise their democratic right responsibly.