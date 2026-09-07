Robert Kibor appointed JSC's Registrar, ending two year vacany

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The Commission said Kibor will also support the execution of its constitutional mandate.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Robert Kibet Kibor as its new Registrar, filling the position more than two years after it fell vacant.

The Commission announced Kibor’s appointment following a competitive recruitment process that began after the position was advertised in January.

Kibor will provide strategic leadership and oversight in the management of the Commission’s technical and shared services functions, while supporting the implementation of policies and programmes aimed at strengthening the institution.

“As Registrar, Kibor will provide strategic leadership and oversight in the management of the Commission’s technical and shared services functions,” the JSC said in a statement.

The Commission said Kibor will also support the execution of its constitutional mandate, including initiatives aimed at enhancing accountability and improving the administration of justice.

Under the Judicial Service Act, the Registrar will be responsible to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary and the Secretary to the Commission in the discharge of his duties.

Kibor brings more than a decade of experience at the JSC, having joined the Commission in 2012 as a Legal Researcher. He rose through the ranks and was serving as Assistant Director, Legal Services, before he was appointed Registrar.

The JSC said his progression within the institution had given him extensive knowledge of its mandate, institutional framework and operations.

“Kibor’s progression within the Commission has equipped him with a deep understanding of its mandate, institutional framework and operations,” the Commission said.

Interviews for shortlisted candidates were conducted on June 30, 2026, before the Commission selected Kibor for the position.

The Registrar’s post had remained vacant since March 2024, when the then office holder, Winfridah B. Mokaya, was appointed Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

Kibor is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 14 years of post-admission experience.

He holds a Master of Arts in International Relations (Foreign Policy and Diplomacy) from United States International University, a Bachelor of Laws degree from Moi University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.