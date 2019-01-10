Woman charged for economically exploiting a 15-year-old

A businesswoman has been charged with economically exploiting a 15-year-old girl for over a year.Olga Adhiambo appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Yvonne Khatambi on Thursday to answer on the charges of exploiting a minor. According to police report, Adhiambo gave the young girl a hazardous domestic work at her home in Shabab area, Nakuru-West Sub-County within Nakuru County while she left to conduct her business. She allegedly refused to pay the child for the work done between January, 2018 and December, 2018.

SEE ALSO :TPA works to eliminate child prostitution

The report also stated that the minor’s education was interfered with by the work she was given by the accused. The minor is supposed to join form one this year. Ms Adhiambo denied the charges and said that she has never employed anyone in her home. She requested for the court to release her on bond so that she may be able to take care of her infant. “I have a seven-month old child who needs my care. The small business I conduct caters for her need and I appeal for the court to give me bond to fulfil my duties as a mother,” she pleaded.

SEE ALSO :PSVs back on roads as fares are hiked

The court released her on a bond of Sh50,000 with a surety of similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000. “The accused will be supplied with copies of the charge sheet, testimonials and witness statements to enable her defend herself,” directed Ms Khatambi. The case will be mentioned on January 18.