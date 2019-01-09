Martha Karua and Peter Kenneth defend Uhuru-Raila pact
"Elections are far away and the country has bigger problems to deal with outside election politics. Patriotism calls on us to do and preach that which is best for all Kenyans; not indulge on political interests and ambitions of an individual," the leaders said. Deputy President William Ruto, also in a series of tweets on Tuesday evening lashed out at a section of Jubilee leaders for allegedly undermining the party, its leadership and the President. He urged the leaders to use proper channels in addressing their issues regarding the party leadership. "After projects promised for decades became a reality under Jubilee many Kenyans especially Jubilee members understandably are asking us for more. This must be tempered with the reality of what we can afford. No region, community or Kenyan will be left behind now or in future," said DP Ruto. President Uhuru recently delivered a stinging rebuke to the legislators, most of whom have been criticised him in the recent past over his development agenda and the 2022 succession debate. In arguably one of his firmest and most loaded statements made in his political bedrock, the President, who sought to reassert his authority, lambasted the region's politicians for shirking their elective responsibility and prematurely focusing on his succession.
