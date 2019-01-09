Martha Karua and Peter Kenneth defend Uhuru-Raila pact

Mt Kenya leaders led by former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua

Mt Kenya leaders have strongly condemned leaders focusing on the succession debate instead of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda that is aimed at delivering services to all Kenyans.The leaders led by former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua accused some Member of Parliament of disrespecting the President and trying to sabotage the building bridges initiative. "The President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga set aside their political differences to drive the Building Bridges Initiative. It is our considered opinion that some unpatriotic politicians are bent on sabotaging this positive Initiative for personal political gain," the leaders said in a statement. The leaders allied to President Uhuru criticised their colleagues who have been vocal on the lack of development projects in the region.

SEE ALSO :Kenya to export agricultural products to China

"Elections are far away and the country has bigger problems to deal with outside election politics. Patriotism calls on us to do and preach that which is best for all Kenyans; not indulge on political interests and ambitions of an individual," the leaders said. Deputy President William Ruto, also in a series of tweets on Tuesday evening lashed out at a section of Jubilee leaders for allegedly undermining the party, its leadership and the President. He urged the leaders to use proper channels in addressing their issues regarding the party leadership. "After projects promised for decades became a reality under Jubilee many Kenyans especially Jubilee members understandably are asking us for more. This must be tempered with the reality of what we can afford. No region, community or Kenyan will be left behind now or in future," said DP Ruto. President Uhuru recently delivered a stinging rebuke to the legislators, most of whom have been criticised him in the recent past over his development agenda and the 2022 succession debate. In arguably one of his firmest and most loaded statements made in his political bedrock, the President, who sought to reassert his authority, lambasted the region's politicians for shirking their elective responsibility and prematurely focusing on his succession.

SEE ALSO :Uhuru ‘too young to go home narrative’ misses the point