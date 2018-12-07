Nakuru Railways OCS beaten up by mechanics

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 17:50, Updated December 7th 2018 at 18:23 GMT +3

Police arrests a mechanic at Railways ground in Nakuru after they allegedly attacked an OCS. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

In summary Nakuru Railways OCS Beatrice Nyaga beaten up by mechanics as she led a contingent of police officers to evict them from disputed land.

Nakuru Railways Officer Commanding Station (OCS) was on Friday treated and discharged at Nairobi Women's hospital, Nairobi branch after she was roughed up by irate mechanics within Nakuru town.

The OCS, Beatrice Nyaga, was injured by irate mechanics at Railways area following a scuffle between them and the police over the disputed mechanic operation area.

Ms Nyaga had gone to enforce a court order that directed the mechanics to vacate the premise with immediate effect after a businesswoman who had leased the space moved to court.

According to eye witnesses, police officers accompanied by Nyaga forcefully tried to push out the mechanics from the operating space.

The OCS allegedly hit one of the mechanics during commotion. In a retaliation, the mechanics countered the police with their working tools and stones.

The police were forced to lob teargas and shoot in the air to disburse the rowdy crowd who charged towards them.

During the confrontation, the OCS was pelted with stones and metals before she was wheeled away by the officers, her face covered in blood. She was then rushed to the Nairobi Womens Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

The mechanics, who went into hiding after the incident, accused the police of being corrupt adding that they were paid by the businesswoman to have them removed from the premise.

"Mechanics got annoyed after one of them was hit by the OCS," said one of the mechanics who requested anonymity.

Nakuru Railways station police boss Mr Edwin Onguari on phone said police have launched investigations into the matter.

"We have launched investigations to arrest those involved in the crime," the OCPD said.

The incident happened a few weeks after two traffic police officers from Nakuru were roughed up by a TukTuk operator at Section 58. The police are yet to arrest the suspect who has since gone into hiding.