'Leaders come and go,' Kindiki warns politicians against electoral violence

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaks during a public engagement in Laikipia West on October 26, 2026, where he assured Kenyans of a transparent 2027 General Election and warned politicians against actions that could threaten peace and stability. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has ruled out government interference in next year’s General Election, assuring Kenyans that their democratic choices will be protected and political violence will not be tolerated.

Speaking in Laikipia West on Monday, Kindiki maintained that the government would uphold electoral transparency, dismissing suggestions that it could undermine the credibility of the 2027 polls.

“Any talk about the government planning to remove transparency and accountability in next year’s General Election is useless and impossible,” Kindiki said.

“This is because we are beneficiaries of an open, free, fair and transparent election, and we will do everything to make sure that next year’s General Election is open. As a government, we cannot attempt to engage in anything that would make the election opaque.”

His remarks come as Parliament considers changes to electoral laws ahead of the 2027 polls.

On October 22, the National Assembly passed the Elections (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024, which seeks to remove the legal requirement for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to livestream results as they are announced at polling stations.

The proposed change has raised questions about public scrutiny of the electoral process, placing transparency among the issues under debate ahead of the next election.

Kindiki also cautioned politicians against actions that could threaten national stability, urging Kenyans to prioritise peace over political competition.

“An election is not a matter of life and death. Leaders come and go. We cannot allow a few politicians or people to engage in anything that can threaten the peace and stability of our country,” he noted.

“All Kenyans, be assured that your democratic choices and decisions will be safeguarded,” he added.