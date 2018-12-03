Toast to Standard Group as it turns a century old

| Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 2nd 2018 at 23:31 GMT +3

The rich heritage of The Standard Group, Kenya Railways Corporation and Sarova Hotels played out during an event to mark 100 years since the media house was listed as a company a century ago in 1918.

The three entities witnessed a rich history in the country dating back to key developments, including the advent of the slave trade, the start of the construction of the railway line in Kenya, and the first and second world wars.

And the marking of The Standard Group centenary also heralded technological development in the country about a year when the Standard Gauge Railway was officially inaugurated through the launch of Madaraka Express.

The Standard Group prides itself as a leader that has advanced economic development in the country by highlighting social, political, and economic issues that have positively impacted national development in the advancement of technology.

It was listed company number three of 1918 and shares a common interest with Kenya Railways Corporation, started 122 years ago, and Sarova Hotels, which was started in 1902.

The Saturday event to mark the Standard Group's centenary celebrations had great significance as it was hosted by Sarova Hotels at the Taita Hills wildlife sanctuary.

Partners and staff from Nairobi were ferried by Kenya Railways' Madaraka Express. One coach was dedicated to tell the story of events since the start of the three company.

In Voi, Taita Taveta County, The Standard Group Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomu underscored the importance of partnerships, saying the company was working with other corporates to be part of economic development movers as the Government seeks to achieve its goals through the Big Four agenda.

Mr Lyomu said partnership would make a positive change in all sectors of the economy and that the media group was building a positive impact in public-private partnerships.

Lyomu said The Standard Group, through its various platforms, had introduced new initiatives, including Farm Kenya, Great Places to School and Transform Kenya, to encourage information flow to ordinary citizens and make an impact through awareness creation.

"The future belongs to the brave, those who dream and dare. The challenge has been how to have the right partnership for impact. We have the ability to change the narrative. There will always be politics and current affairs, but I feel we need to think of impact, which is using what you have to transform life," he said.

He promised to change the narrative of pushing for degree education at the expense of acquiring skills from middle-level colleges.

"We have worked with the regulators to ensure students are sensitised to join middle-level colleges, where they can acquire important skills needed in various sectors," said Lyomu.

He lauded the impact-oriented partnerships, saying, "When you set out to make an impact, you find yourself fulfilling the needs of people, not wants."

He also said the education sector in Kenya needed a drift from the normal ranking even as he revealed that the recent approach initiated by The Standard Group under Great Places to School where institutions based on character development and talent nurturing take the lead.

Kenya Railways Acting Managing Director Philip Mainga said partners should consider future plans that can be developed to create an impact in the lives of Kenyans.

He congratulated The Standard Group for being in business for over a century and praised the company for maintaining the lead over the years in informing, educating and entertaining the public through its various platforms.

Standard Group Chairman Robin Sewell praised the company's staff for embracing talent to advance the needs of the audience despite the belief that media are only about politics, broadening the scope in coverage.

"Quality of the staff and the management has been the driving force in the growth of development of the company," said Mr Sewell.

Those who attended the function included Siddharth Chatterjee (United Nations Resident Coordinator), June and Doris Moi, Standard Group Editorial Director Joseph Odindo, Board Director Juliana Rotich, Sarova Manager Willie Mwadilo, Francis Muhindi (founder and group CEO, Manpower Services Limited and former MD, Standard), and Francis Theuri (CEO, Automobile Association of Kenya).