Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

And tender goes to...: Ruto's family linked to Sh2.8 billion police uniform deal

By Fred Kagonye and Lewis Nyaundi | Aug. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
President William Ruto inspects Kenya’s new police uniforms as questions emerge over the company contracted to supply them. [PCS]

More questions than answers surround the company at the centre of the new police uniform supply, after its listed Nairobi office could not be traced and its postal address was found to be shared with an established auditing firm and a property business linked to President William Ruto’s family.

Nalitex Limited, the company identified as the main supplier of the new police uniforms, was incorporated on May 3, 2024, barely two years before the new attire was unveiled by President Ruto at the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya Police Uniform Tender Nalitex Limited Ruto Family Business Links Kenya Police Uniforms
.

Latest Stories

Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Sports
By Seth Enos
49 mins ago
Two held in Uganda, third arrested in Nairobi over Dr Mutiso murder
National
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Aga Khan Fund leads Jubilee's Sh145m interim dividend as half-year profit rises 13pc
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved