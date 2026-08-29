Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Linda party row casts doubt on independence of registrar's office

By Josphat Thiong’o | Aug. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
‎Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Mazembe Grounds, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Registrar of Political Parties, John Cox Lorionokou, is facing renewed public scrutiny following a legal row over the registration of the Linda Mwananchi Party.

Critics have raised questions on the role of the Registrar ahead of the high-stakes 2027 general election, expressing fears that the office was acting at the behest of the State to suppress the opposition, in what is shaping up to be a protracted legal battle.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Election 2027 Kivumbi 2027 Linda Mwananchi Movement Linda Party Registration
.

Latest Stories

Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Sports
By Seth Enos
52 mins ago
Two held in Uganda, third arrested in Nairobi over Dr Mutiso murder
National
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Aga Khan Fund leads Jubilee's Sh145m interim dividend as half-year profit rises 13pc
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved