survey
Police boss linked to Sh4 million highway heist Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Two suspected poachers arrested in Samburu with 23kg elephant tusks

By Martin Njiru | Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 09:27, Updated October 26th 2018 at 10:35 GMT +3
Two suspected poachers have been arrested with eight pieces of elephant tusks worth Sh2 million in Samburu. The suspects were nabbed by Kenya Wildlife Service rangers at Angata Rongai near Suguta Marmar shopping centre in Samburu Central Subcounty. The eight pieces were being transported to an unknown destination when the suspects were nabbed on Thursday night. KWS rangers were on a patrol when they spotted the vehicle and recovered the 23kg tusks. Kenya Wildlife Service warden Richard Lemarkat said investigations have been launched to establish where the tusks were being transported to. “Our rangers from the operation teams arrested the two people and they have been booked at Maralal police station," he said. Lemarkat added that the suspects will be charged once investigations are completed. The senior warden urged communities to be vigilant against poachers and report suspicious vehicles and people.  
RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Wildlife Service
Elephant Tusks
Poaching

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Rangers capture stray lion in Gilgil

Rangers capture stray lion in Gilgil

Residents burn KWS office after elephant kills boy

Residents burn KWS office after elephant kills boy

Rhino kills its guard at park

Rhino kills its guard at park

Rhino mauls ranger to death

Rhino mauls ranger to death




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited