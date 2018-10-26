Two suspected poachers arrested in Samburu with 23kg elephant tusks

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 09:27, Updated October 26th 2018 at 10:35 GMT +3

Two suspected poachers have been arrested with eight pieces of elephant tusks worth Sh2 million in Samburu. The suspects were nabbed by Kenya Wildlife Service rangers at Angata Rongai near Suguta Marmar shopping centre in Samburu Central Subcounty. The eight pieces were being transported to an unknown destination when the suspects were nabbed on Thursday night. KWS rangers were on a patrol when they spotted the vehicle and recovered the 23kg tusks. Kenya Wildlife Service warden Richard Lemarkat said investigations have been launched to establish where the tusks were being transported to. “Our rangers from the operation teams arrested the two people and they have been booked at Maralal police station," he said. Lemarkat added that the suspects will be charged once investigations are completed. The senior warden urged communities to be vigilant against poachers and report suspicious vehicles and people.