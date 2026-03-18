Kindiki warns opposition against insulting President Ruto

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Deputy President Kithure Kinfiki in Chepalungu Constituency, Bomet County. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has cautioned opposition leaders against what he described as persistent attacks on the President, urging them to respect both the Head of State and the office he holds.

Speaking on Wednesday during an inspection tour of government-funded development projects in Chepalungu Constituency, Bomet County, Kindiki accused opposition figures of focusing on insults instead of advancing policy alternatives.

“Instead of promoting your agenda and policies, you have used all your time to insult the President of Kenya. Before demanding that he act presidential, have you treated him as a President?” Kindiki posed.

The Deputy President warned that continued attacks on the Head of State would no longer be tolerated, adding that he was ready to confront critics directly.

“Enough is enough. I have asked my boss to let me deal with these individuals because I can handle them,” he said, dismissing some critics as “small-time characters.”

Kindiki further claimed that some opposition leaders had previously held powerful offices but failed to deliver for Kenyans, leading to their removal.

During the visit, Kindiki inspected key infrastructure projects, including the ongoing construction of the Kyogong–Kapkesosio–Sigor–Kaboson–Chebunyo and Sigor–Lelaitich–Kipreres–Longisa roads, valued at Sh2.1 billion.

Highlighting the government’s development agenda, Kindiki said the President had stabilized the economy and initiated major infrastructure projects across the country, arguing that this record justifies a two-term tenure.

He cited plans to extend the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu through Bomet and Nyamira, as well as the expansion of the Rironi–Mau Summit highway to western Kenya.

“No one said former Presidents should serve for one term. The current President should also be allowed to serve Kenyans,” he said.