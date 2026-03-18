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University law students argue their way to global stage

By Samuel Njogu | Mar. 18, 2026
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JKUAT Vice Chancellor Prof Victoria Ngumi congratulates law students on their outstanding performance in mooting. [File Courtesy]

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) law students recently secured a double qualification for prestigious international moot court competitions.

The students qualified for both the Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition and the Stetson International Environmental Law Moot Court Competition.

During a special presentation at the University’s Main Campus, the University Management Board, led by Vice Chancellor Victoria Ngumi lauded the students for their exceptional performance on both national and international platforms.

"This is a testament to the devotion, discipline, and academic excellence of our students, as well as the strong mentorship and support provided by the University," said Prof Ngumi.

"Their success on such competitive platforms highlights Jkuat's commitment to nurturing globally competent legal professionals."

In their first appearance, the JKUAT Jessup team outperformed seasoned competitors in the national qualifiers held at Mount Kenya University’s Parklands Law Campus and African Nazarene University.

The team finished as runners-up in the national contest and also secured a spot in the global rounds by ranking among the top performers.

The team comprising Dennis Kaboro, Sewe James Phillip Goroh, Clarice Neema Naseka, Tatiana Bett Cherono, and Mike Marc Kipchirchir placed second overall for Best Memorial Submissions, with several members also ranking among the competition’s top oralists.

A second JKUAT team also made its mark in environmental law. Tracy Mbaya, John Charles, and Allan Mwangi performed well in the national qualifier rounds for the Stetson International Environmental Law Moot Court Competition.

The trio secured a second runners-up position in the national finals, held virtually in January, earning their tickets to the international rounds at Stetson University in Florida, USA.

Maureen Ndanu, chairperson of the Moot Court team, praised her colleagues’ resilience.

"Competing at this level for the first time was both challenging and rewarding. Our hard work, preparation, and collaboration have paid off, and we are proud to represent Jkuat on the international stage," she said.

The teams were accompanied by Dean of the School of Law Stephen Aminga and Senior Lecturer and Moot Competition Coordinator Dennis Ndambo.

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JKUAT Jomo Kenyatta University Law Students Moot Court Competitions
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