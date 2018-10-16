survey
Requiem mass for crash victims set for Wednesday morning

By Nathan Ochunge | Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 11:39, Updated October 16th 2018 at 12:12 GMT +3

Lucy Kemuntho with her son who came from Navangala village in Shinyalu who perished on road accident in Kericho. [PHOTO: DUNCAN OCHOLLA/STANDARD]

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya will tomorrow lead the county in mourning the death of 28 victims who died in a tragic road accident at Fort Tenan Kericho last week.

The requiem mass for the departed souls was scheduled to be held at Amalemba grounds in Kakamega town as from 9.00Am on Wednesday.

At least 56 people lost their lives when the ill-fated ‘Homeboyz’ bus that was being driven by a 72-year-old crashed.

At most 10 bodies are still lying in mortuary in Kericho County which have not been identified by their relatives.

Caleb Mambili Mukoshi from Navangala village who perished on road accident in Kericho. [PHOTO: DUNCAN OCHOLLA/STANDARD]

According to the Funeral Organizing Committee chair, Musa Ali Chibole, relatives of the deceased are supposed to seated by 9:00am, saying the governor and a host of local leaders will arrive to preside over the requiem at 9:30am.

“The County Government will meet the costs for mortuary charges, provision of coffins, hearses and buses for transportation of the victims and immediate family to their respective homes,” said Chibole.

Chibole said they expect the requiem to be over by midday so that the families can get humble time in transporting the bodies of their loved ones t their respective homes for their final burial rites.

Kakamega Women Representative Elsie Muhanda who condoled with the victims at the Kakamega Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary yesterday said the National Government will be giving Sh50, 000 to each family that lost their relatives in the accident.

Ms Muhanda donated Sh100, 000 towards clearing mortuary expenses.

“As a County, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the affected families, friends and relatives. The departed victims were true patriots and we ask the government to ensure that traffic rules are strictly observed,” said Ms Muhanda.

Navakholo Sub County was the worst hit following the crash in which 7 crash victims were from the area.

One family at Ingotse village lost five members of the same family namely Roston Munala, aged 37 years died together with his wife, Catherine Kaki, 27 and grandsons aged between 2 and 4 years respectively.

Their nephew who had accompanied them to attend the burial of their late grandmother, Belina Lomen, also died in the crash.

In the same village, Kelvin Nyongesa aged 22 years old died in the crash. He was the only child of Johnson Nyongesa and Roselyne Amunga.

He used to work with a Chinese Road Construction Company. Kelvin is survived with a wife and son aged 8 months old.

According to Ms Amunga, the departed son boarded the ill-fated bus to Kakamega to see his father.

In neighboring Mungakha village, Rebecca Sisa, 25, and a librarian at Kenyatta University also died in the accident.

In Navangale village, Shinyalu Sub County, another family lost three relatives who were coming home to bury their uncle.

Caleb Mambili, his wife Lucy Kemunto and five-year-old son Zedekiah Ambane were travelling home to bury their uncle Jacob Shilosia.

Victor Mbada, the conductor of the ill-fated bus also died in the crash. He was aged 30 years old.

The late Mbada hailed from Shitungu village in Ikonyero area in Lurambi Sub County and is survived with a wife and two sons.

 

