Displaced families pitch camp again after they were forcefully evicted

A woman carrying her luggage to a police lorry at Eldume IDP camp in Marigat on October 3, 2018, ready to be ferried back to Mukutani village in Baringo South. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

In summary Over 140 families that complied with directive to relocate to their homes now camping at school in their village.

Official says Government will not offer cash support for the returnees but will from time to time supply them with food

The victims of banditry attacks in Baringo want the Government to facilitate their resettlement in their homes in Mukutani village.

They were moved out of the Eldume IDP camp in Marigat last week but could not return to their destroyed homes, so they have set up camp in their village.

The more than 140 families that complied with the Government's directive to go back to their homes have pitched camp at Eldume Day and Boarding Primary School in Baringo South.

Only a few found their homes intact and moved in.

Most of the families said they were frustrated and were spending nights out in the cold.

John Kenyoke, a victim of the March 2017 attacks that left 11 dead, said he had yet to go back to his home in Mukutani. He is camping at the school together with his two wives and five children.

He said his home was covered in bush and his semi-permanent house had been demolished. He explained that had no resources rebuild his house and asked for Government help.

“My home is inhabitable and unless the Government helps us, we might stay here for long,” said Mr Kenyoke.

The families were given no cash support during their relocation, but many of them wanted to leave the camp, citing suffering.

“Many people don’t have a place to go and that is why we are here in the school,” said Joannes Olechurai.

He said it was sad that the families were taken out of one camp only to go to another one.

Mr Olechurai said the families had only 10 bags of maize donated by the county government on Tuesday and were wondering how they would survive.

He said they could get poles to rebuild their houses from the forest, but did not have money to buy iron sheets, timber and nails.

They asked the Government, through the Ministry of Devolution, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands, to intervene.

In June, the ministry donated 4,000 iron sheets to help the families to resettle.

Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the Government was aware that the families would need more help in the constructing of houses.

Baringo County Education CEC Thomas Nongonop said Eldume Day and Boarding Primary School would be re-opened in January 2019.

Marigat Deputy County Commissioner Job Anunda said the Government would not offer cash support for the returnees but would from time to time supply them with food.