I will take over from Uhuru in 2022 - Mudavadi

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Sun, July 22nd 2018 at 13:12, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 14:13 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principle Musalia Mudavadi has ascertained he will vie for presidency in 2022. 

The leader told his supporters that he will be a presidential candidate saying he will not be pleading for repayment of debt as a favour to win the slot. 

Mudavadi said he had crisscrossed Mt Kenya region in 2013 and 2017 campaigning for Opposition leader Raila Odinga. 

Speaking at Kiria-ini Catholic Church in Mathioya during a funeral service of the late Mzee Luka Macharia father to Sasini Limited Managing Director Mr Stephen Githiga, he said, the inroads he made will be the same he will make in 2022 campaigns. 

“I will endear myself to Kenyans in all parts of the country and I will not be commanding the citizens to vote for me by force,” said Mudavadi without mentioning names. 

The Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, added that once at the helm he will drive the country to great heights as he urged Kenyans to support his bid. 

“When time comes I will sell my manifesto to Kenyans seeking their support and I will not dwell on seeking for debt repayment but I will visit all parts of the country,” he said.  

In the fight against corruption, he called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to firmly deal will the culprits.

Uhuru, he said, can only weed out corruption to leave behind a legacy that Kenyans will live to remember for decades to come.

Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi supported Mudavadi saying high level corruption and wastage of public funds forced the Head of State to suspended launching of new projects. 

"Corruption amongst Government officials is worrying as the President ordered for suspension of launching new projects and because of bad debts occasioned by massive looting of public resources,” he said. 

Other leaders who attended the ceremony included former Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, his former Deputy Governor Eric Mugo, Former Mathioya MP Clement Wambugu and former Equity Bank Chairman Peter Munga.

NASA leader Musalia MUdavadi. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]
