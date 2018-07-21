Residents assured of security Next Story
Mau evictions renew Raila, Ruto rivalry Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Audit report to seal fate of 5,000 County employees

By Stephen Mkawale | Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 20th 2018 at 20:33 GMT +3
The audit report will determine the fate of more than 5, 000 employees from Nakuru County. [Courtesy]

The fate of more than 5,000 employees at the Nakuru County government, who presented themselves for biometric registration, will be known Monday next week.

Public Service Management Executive Lawrence Mwania said the auditor - Price Waterhouse Coopers - has finalised the audit and will submit the report.

ALSO READ: Man charged with defiling sister, 12

“We had a delay because we wanted the auditors to fine tune the report. There were certain things we wanted clarified in the draft presented to us last month,” said Mwania who had earlier indicated that the outcome of the audit would be released on June 15.

The exercise seeks to weed out ghost workers and realign employees with their areas of expertise. On Thursday, the Assembly committee on Labour and Social Affairs called on the executive to release the report saying there were concerns over the huge wage bill indicated in the 2018/2019 budget estimates.

“As a committee it is important that tax-payers know who are in the County payroll and what they do. That staff and skills audit report must be released immediately to end the anxiety,” said Michael Karanja, the Molo ward representative who is a member of the committee.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s administration inherited annual wage bill expenditure totaling to Sh5.17 billion but it has grown to Sh6 billion in the 2018/2019 budget.

Beside biometric registration, the auditors perused employees’ files including those on contract.

The process involved collection of information from workers’ stations where they presented the auditors with their personal data, employment documents, deployment date and other details.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui has promised to cut the huge wage bill.

 

ALSO READ: Traders demand transfer of police over security

RELATED TOPICS:
Ballooning wage bill
Nakuru County
audit report

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Suspect, 29, pleads guilty

Suspect, 29, pleads guilty

Bid to impeach Majority Leader splits MCAs

Bid to impeach Majority Leader splits MCAs

Cat meat seller says court erred in ruling

Cat meat seller says court erred in ruling

Senate to summon chief over ‘lies’ in Solai tragedy

Senate to summon chief over ‘lies’ in Solai tragedy

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited